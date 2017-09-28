HMD’s revived Nokia 3310 classic mobile gets 3G

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is doubling down on the tech nostalgia card it pulled out back in February, by announcing a 3G version of the colorful candybar Nokia 3310 — now with support for a handful of apps.

So as well as talk, text and the classic Nokia Snake game, it now touts the ability for the 3310 3G to use apps like Facebook, Twitter and Skype — largely thanks to the presence of a 3G radio (vs the slower and possibly unsupported, depending on carrier and market, 2G GSM tech used in the 3310 announced earlier this year).

Given the presence of 3G, HMD has decided to beef up the size of the handset slightly — it’s 13.29% greater volume to be precise — saying it’s been ergonomically redesigned to enable more spacing between the buttons to make the typing experience more comfortable.

However battery life is considerably reduced, also thanks to the presence of 3G, with only up to 6.5 hours of talk time now vs up 22.1 hours for the 2G version. (Although Nokia 3310 3G users get up to 27 days of standby time, which is up slightly on the 25.3 days touted for the 2G version.)

“The addition of 3G data connectivity brings this popular phone to even more fans around the world,” HMD writes in a press release. “The Nokia 3310 3G combines the talk and text appeal of the current model with a 3G data connection, meaning you can now enjoy the classic across more countries.”

A true classic – reimagined. Say hello to the #Nokia3310 3G. Colorful, customizable and more connected than ever! #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/2QTViTyyyr — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) September 28, 2017

HMD says it had to develop some new core software to enable support for 3G — so the 3310 3G has a slightly different OS vs the 2G version of the phone.

Moi! To step up to 3G we had to create a new asset. As easy to use and navigate but with some cool new features. You will feel right at home — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 28, 2017

The 3G version of the retro classic is also slightly more expensive (RRP of €69 vs €49 for the 2G).

HMD says the 3G mobile will be rolling out globally from mid-October — with Australia among the first markets where it will be available.

Tech nostalgia is just one half of HMD’s mobile play of course, with an Android powered smartphone line — such as the Nokia 8 flagship it unboxed last month — and, now, a portfolio of nearly ten mobile devices in play after less than a year of bringing the Nokia brand back to the mobile market.