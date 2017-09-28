Here’s how to watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon tonight
When Amazon beat out Twitter and Facebook to stream the NFL’s Thursday Night Football series this season, people were pretty surprised. The one year deal, which requires viewers be Amazon Prime member, will show 11 games this season starting tonight with the Bears playing the Packers at 8:25pm ET.
Here’s how to watch it if you’re a Prime member:
- If you have a Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you can use your remote to navigate to the game which should be featured right on the home page. If your Fire TV is paired with Alexa or has a Voice Remote you can also say “Alexa, watch Thursday Night Football on Fire TV”.
- If you have the Prime Video app on your TV or game console, you can click the banner at the top of the app and click the green “watch live” button.
- If you have a Fire tablet you can click the video tab and then click on the Thursday Night Football banner and click the green “watch live” button. You can also long-press the your tablet’s home button and say “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football”.
- If you’re lucky enough to have a new Echo Show, you can say “Alexa watch Thursday night Football” and it will just start playing.
- Lastly, you can watch it on good old Amazon.com, by going to amazon.com/video and clicking the green “watch live” button.
You can find the full schedule of games that Amazon will be streaming this season right here.
