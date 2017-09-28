TechCrunch Disrupt brings top tech founders and investors to the stage for riveting interviews, but many attendees want more time with the experts. Introducing Off the Record (OTR), a new series of sessions inside Disrupt Berlin that delivers just that.

So, what are Off the Record sessions? Think conversations with main stage-caliber speakers — only they take place in a more intimate setting. They’re small, moderated panel discussions that let the experts and the audience members share their ideas on big topics related to themes of the show.

OTR sessions give participants the time to take a deeper dive into the critical technologies that matter most, and they provide a great opportunity to follow up on questions raised during main-stage interviews.

The OTR topics at Disrupt Berlin include:

Artificial Intelligence

AR/VR

Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain

Health & Biotech

Robotics

These topics also align with the featured categories found in Startup Alley, which means we’ll have plenty of founders, subject experts, and investors on hand for rich and lively exchanges.

Each OTR discussion lasts 45 minutes — followed by time for mingling, networking and high-tech elbow-rubbing. You’ll find specific times and places for OTR sessions listed in the show schedule. Space is limited, and admission is strictly first come-first serve.

The only catch — if you can call it that — is that you have to physically attend Disrupt Berlin to take advantage of the OTR sessions. They’re one-and-done conversations. We don’t record or live-stream them, and TechCrunch editors are the only media present. Hey, somebody’s got to herd these cats moderate this thing.

And in case it’s slipped your mind, Disrupt Berlin takes place December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435.

OTR sessions join the growing list of Disrupt activities — including Hackathon, Startup Battlefield, Startup Alley and CrunchMatch — that give you the opportunity to engage with like-minded technologists, investors and entrepreneurs. Don’t miss your chance to learn even more about the topics you love most and save 30% in the process. Sign up today.

