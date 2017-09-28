GoPro
Crunch Report | GoPro Releases The Hero 6 Black

SpaceX plans to use spaceships for Earth passenger transit

  1. Ikea has bought TaskRabbit
  2. Aston Martin’s limited edition submarine is totally my next car
  3. GoPro’s Hero6 Black launches today for $499

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

