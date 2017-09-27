Zuckerberg details Facebook’s response to Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis

Tech companies — and the nation — have been slow to mobilize in response to the devastation wrought by last week’s catastrophic Hurricane Maria that decimated Puerto Rico, but today Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg detailed the company’s response.

With 90% of the island territory’s cell towers out of service people on the island are finding it impossible to communicate with loved ones on the mainland in the U.S. and rescue workers can’t coordinate their relief efforts.

Zuckerberg said his company is sending the Facebook connectivity team to deliver emergency telecommunications assistance to the storm-ravaged island nation.

The company also will donate $1.5 million to NetHope and the World Food Programme and is committing Facebook adspace to disseminate information to people in the region on how to get assistance and stay safe, Zuckerberg wrote.

This story is developing and we’ll update it with responses from other tech companies as we get them.

