This is Amazon’s new $70 Fire TV with 4K and HDR support

If you were starting to feel like it’d been a while since Amazon upgraded the Fire TV (the company’s answer to things like the Chromecast and Apple TV), you wouldn’t be wrong. The last big upgrade the Fire TV box got was at the end of 2015.

Until today!

Amazon has just announced an all-new Fire TV amongst a series of rapid-fire product debuts happening right now in Seattle.

Here’s what we know so far:

It supports 4K and HDR, handling resolution of up to 2160p at 60fps

Dolby Atmos support

802.11ac Wi-Fi

1.5 Ghz quad-core CPU

It’ll come with an Alexa-powered remote for voice control, but can also be controlled by Echos around your room

It’ll sell for $70 on its own when it ships later this year, or $80 in a bundle with an Echo Dot. That’s $20 less than the previous-generation Fire TV, $100+ less than the 4K Apple TV and the same price as Google’s Chromecast Ultra, which doesn’t come with a dedicated remote. Amazon is pushing hard here.