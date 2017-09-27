Roku prices IPO at $14, valuing company at $1.3 billion

Digital streaming business Roku has priced its IPO at $14 per share, raising close to $220 million. This values the company at about $1.3 billion.

Roku is in the cord-cutting business. The company’s digital streaming players help people watch content without a cable subscription. Roku competes with Apple TV, Chromecast and a number of other devices.

Roku has previously raised more than $200 million in capital since 2008. Menlo Ventures was the largest stakeholder prior to the IPO, owning 35.3 percent of the company. Fidelity owned 12.9 percent.

The company brought in $399 million in revenue in 2016, but lost $43 million. This compares to $320 million in revenue and $38 million in losses for 2015.

Roku is listing no the Nasdaq under the ticker “ROKU.” Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are the lead bankers for the IPO.

Featured Image: Roku