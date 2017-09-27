Hulu’s new deal with NBCU brings ’30 Rock’ and other shows to its on-demand service

Hulu today announced a new deal with NBCU and New Media Distribution which will bring a number of popular, though not current, TV programs to its subscription video-on-demand service, including “30 Rock,” “Parenthood,” and others. The agreement follows Hulu’s earlier announcement that it would be the subscription streaming home to “Will & Grace,” including both the series’ original 194 episodes (8 seasons), and the new episodes when the show returns on September 28th to NBC.

The streaming service had also announced another deal with NBCU for its live TV service back in May. This allowed Hulu to tout that it could now offer the top four broadcast channels, with the addition of NBC to a lineup that already included CBS, Fox, and ABC.

According to Hulu’s announcement today, the new NBCU deal includes exclusive SVOD rights to the complete library of Emmy winner “30 Rock;” plus all 6 season of “Parenthood;” Paul Reiser’s comedy series “There’s Johnny;” the first 13 seasons of the U.K. reality TV show “Made in Chelsea;” and the first 10 seasons of SYFY’s reality competition series “Face Off.”

Hulu already had other NBC content on its service beyond “Will & Grace,” including “This is Us,” “Blindspot,” and “Saturday Night Live.”