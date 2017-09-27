Google Play seems to be following Apple to $20 4k movies

As part of its iPhone unveil earlier this month, Apple also announced a new 4K Apple TV and topped it all off with $20 price tags for 4K HDR titles. In fact, Apple promised to automatically upgrade previously purchased films to 4K for no extra charge.

Now, it’s looking like Google may be following Apple’s lead, with some new UHD films on Play Movies priced at $19.99.

Android Police is reporting that newly released titles like Spider Man Homecoming and Baby Driver have been released at $20.

Just yesterday, Amazon fell in line with Apple’s chosen price, dropping 4K titles to $19.99, with some as cheap as $5.

The WSJ reported in late August that Apple went head to head with Hollywood over the $20 price point for 4K movies, as studios allegedly wanted to charge between $5 and $10 more per title.

Obviously, Apple won out in the end pricing 4K films at $20. So you have Apple to thank for cheaper UHD films on both Amazon and, seemingly, Google.

We’ve reached out to Google to confirm the report by Android Police and will update the post if/when we hear back.