Eden raises $10 million Series A to build out its office management marketplace

Eden, the office management and tech support platform, has today closed $10 million in Series A funding led by Spectrum 28, with participation from Fifth Wall Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, Canvas Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures and other existing investors.

Eden started out as a tech support service for both businesses and consumers. The original vision centered around helping out your mom or grandpa with their tech support needs in person by sending an on-demand support specialist.

Over time, Eden pivoted into a B2B platform, where businesses could get IT support (as well as cleaning, task management work, handy work, etc.) from a W2 employee. Eden called them Wizards.

Eden has now expanded their business to focus on their own software, building out a marketplace for other third-party vendors to connect with businesses for various services like cleaning, handy work, and more.

Founder and CEO Joe Du Bey says that revenue from their own W2 workers represents around 25 percent of their business, compared to before the introduction of third-party vendors, when it was around 75 percent of revenue.

Eden will be using the funding to expand beyond its current markets, which include San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Austin, as well as hiring more engineers and professionals.

Eden’s current model isn’t all that different from that of Managed By Q. Both companies provide marketplaces for businesses to handle their office management through digital portals that give them access to a host of third-party service providers.

As part of the funding deal, Spectrum 28’s Kent Ho will be joining the board.