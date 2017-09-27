Comparing all 8 Amazon Echos
Which Amazon Echo is right for you? The new Echo 2, Plus, Spot, Connect and Buttons, or the existing Dot, Show, or Look? This handy chart lets you compare the functionality and pricing of Amazon’s entire Echo line that got several new additions today at a big launch event.
Though Amazon has traded simplicity for flexibility, the Amazon Echo sh*tshow makes Google Home look like one-size-fits-none.
