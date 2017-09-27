Crunch Report | Amazon’s New High-End Echo
Next Story
Magic Leap’s new website has some bizarre easter eggs for you to decipher
Today’s Stories
- Amazon announces a high-end $99 Echo to compete with Apple’s HomePod
- MIT’s new robot can put on different exoskeletons to gain new powers
- Ford and Lyft’s new self-driving partnership likely to be a standard model
- Delta to offer free in-flight use of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES