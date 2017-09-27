Apple and Google are still the most valuable global brands, according to Interbrand

Tech companies continue to dominate the Best Global Brands list created by Interbrand.

The brand consultancy has been releasing the list annually since 2000, and it says the rankings are based on a combination of the financial performance of the brand’s products and services, the brand’s influence on consumer choice and its ability to command a premium price or profits.

With the new ranking, Apple and Google have claimed the number one and two spots respectively for five years running. Meanwhile, Microsoft has moved up to number three — in fact, Coca Cola is the only non-tech brand in the top five.

Interbrand calculates that Apple’s brand value has grown 3 percent, to $184 billion. Meanwhile, Facebook is the fastest-growing brand, up 48 percent to $48 billion. And Netflix and Salesforce.com have entered the list for the first time, at #78 and $84 respectively.

Here are the top 10 brands on the list. You can visit the Best Global Brands page to see the full ranking.

Apple ($184B) Google ($142B) Microsoft ($80B) Coca-Cola ($70B) Amazon ($65B) Samsung ($56B) Toyota ($50B) Facebook ($48B) Mercedes-Benz ($48B) IBM ($47B)

Featured Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images