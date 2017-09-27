Amazon’s Echo Plus features a built-in smart home hub for $149

Sure, the new Echo is a more premium (if lower cost) version of Amazon’s wildly popular home assistant. But Amazon had another big surprise up its sleeve. The Echo Plus features all of the new higher end sound features built into the new Echo, along with a built-in smart home hub that aims to make the product an even more essential part of the smart home.

The key difference here is that the device works with a number of different smart home devices right out of the box. There are already 100 different partners on-board, including Philips — in fact, the new device ships with a Hue light bulb out of the box.

Interestingly, the device looks a lot more like the original Echo than the new one, borrowing the same tall and slender plasticky build, rather than the swappable cloth covers. It's a strange decision on Amazon's part, given what looks to be a move toward more premium in-home products with the new Echo.

The new Echo Plus is, however, in line with the company’s continued strategy of undercutting the competition. At $149, it’s $30 cheaper than the original Echo. The new device is up for pre-order starting today.