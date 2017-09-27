Amazon

Amazon announces a high end $99 Echo to compete with Apple’s HomePod

Today’s the big day at Amazon headquarters in Seattle. The company promised a day of big announcements, kicking things with the announcement of a high end Echo, a long awaited replacement for the first generation device. The product is a higher end version of the original home assistant, designed to compete with Apple’s HomePod, but at the much more stomach able price point of $99.

Developing…

