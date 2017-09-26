Roivant receives bad news — and so does Softbank

Last month, Softbank, through its massive Vision Fund, led the single biggest private financing round for a health care company ever — funneling $1.1 billion into the drug holding outfit Roivant Sciences.

Today, the Japanese conglomerate might be regretting that decision. The reason: despite hundreds of millions of dollars poured into one of Roivant’s publicly traded subsidiaries — Axovant Sciences — the company just received news that its much-hyped, experimental Alzheimer’s drug, interpirdine, doesn’t work.

It’s a devastating outcome for Axovant, which was taken public in 2015 in what was then the biggest biotech IPO ever in the U.S., and whose shares have plummeted nearly 75 percent today on the news.

The outcome could also potentially jeopardize the future of Roivant, which focuses on developing and commercializing a wide range of therapies and has numerous other subsidiaries, all of which involve the word “vant.”

In addition to Axovant, which is focused on neurology, Roivant has spun out Myovant Sciences, which is focused on women’s health and endocrine diseases; Dermavant Sciences, which is focused on dermatology; Enzyvant Sciences, which is focused on rare diseases; Urovant Sciences, focused on urology; and, most newly, Datavant, an AI-driven initiative that’s aiming to improve the design of clinical trials.

SoftBank’s investment is in Roivant only — not its subsidiaries. Founders Fund had also participated in that $1.1 billion round.

Roivant still has plenty up its sleeve, according to founder and CEO Vivek Ramaswamy, a biology major at Harvard who went on to nab his law degree from Yale before going to work as a hedge fund analyst — work that served as the impetus for Roivant.

Ramaswamy has said he noticed pharmaceutical firms abandoning promising drugs for various reasons having nothing to do with their efficacy. Seeing an opportunity to complete the development of some of these overlooked drug candidates and get them to market quickly, and offered financial support by the hedge fund where he’d been working, he struck out on his own in 2014.

One of his first moves was to acquire an Alzheimer’s pill from GlaxoSmithKline as it was dialing down its neuroscience research, forming Axovant around it and naming it interperdine. Based on promising early results, Roivant took the company public. With those tests ongoing, Roivant also took public Myovant Sciences. It, too, was the biggest biotech IPO of the year. The drug candidate around which Myovant is centered is called relugolix; it aims to treat endometriosis and uterine fibroids and reportedly “aced” a mid-stage trial that ended in the spring.