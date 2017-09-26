Blue Origin selected as launch provider for satellite startup mu Space

Thai space startup mu Space will launch its first geostationary satellite with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, the companies announced today at the International Astronautical Congress in Australia. Mu Space, founded by Northrop Grumman Corporation alum James Yenbamroong, will launch its first geostationary satellite with a target date of 2021, with the aim of helping provide space-based satellite broadband, broadcast, mobile and satellite services to Thailand.

Blue Origin, the Amazon billionaire’s rocket company, intends to build New Glenn to bring orbital payloads to space, with a reusable platform that can potentially be flown multiple times like rival SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch craft. New Glenn is expected to make its first test launches before 2020, and then move on to serving customers.

mu Space is focused on satellite tech and communications in the near-term, but it also wants to eventually offer space transportation and tourism for the Asia-Pacific region. It’s also the first Asian launch customer to work with Blue Origin.