Snapchat’s new Filters can transform the sky above your head

Snapchat’s latest augmented reality feature is another implementation of the tech that applies to the world, rather than the faces found in frame when you take a picture. They’re called ‘Sky Filters,’ and they can automatically detect sky in your images, and repaint them with totally different atmospheric looks.

The new filters are rolling out live starting today on both iOS and Android, Snapchat says, and will be rotating daily to slot in different effects, including different virtual weather, sunsets, starry skies, rainbows, storm clouds and other Sky Filters.

These new filters are available like any other – provided Snapchat recognizes available sky in the frame, they’ll show up when you swipe through the available filters along with any others post-capture.

Snapchat keeps rolling out new implementations of AR within its app, including the recent debut of animated 3D Bitmoji that interact with their environment, and the addition of World Lenses earlier this year to add other virtual objects and effects to the world around you.