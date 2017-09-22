Ach du lieber, menschen! The application deadline for your chance to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin is this Monday, September 25 at 5 p.m. PT. It’s time to cancel your weekend plans, stop procrastinating, hunker down and get it done.

Only one early-stage startup will walk away from the Battlefield holding a check for $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup. But every participant benefits from the expert coaching advice, exposure to international media and investors and the unparalleled networking connections. Eugenia Kuyda, CEO of Luka, experienced the benefits of competing in Startup Battlefield firsthand.

“Battlefield completely changed the game for Luka; we got a crazy amount of inbound interest from investors and media. It helped us get out of the local market we were operating in — plus, after Battlefield we got into Y Combinator. It also helped us polish our pitch, which was crucial while fundraising. ”

At last count, the Startup Battlefield alumni roster includes 648 companies that have collectively raised $6.9 million in funding and generated 95 exits. You may have heard of a few, like Fitbit, Dropbox, Yammer and Mint.

Here’s quick look at how Startup Battlefield works. Approximately 15 to 30 participants get six minutes on the Disrupt main stage to pitch their product and present a live demo to a panel of judges (consisting of investors, entrepreneurs, technologists and TechCrunch editors) — followed by a rigorous Q&A.

The judges typically pick four to six finalists for one last round of pitching, then choose a winner and a runner-up. All this takes place in front an audience of several thousand, and it’s live-streamed around the world on the TechCrunch website.

Here’s more good news; applying and participating in Startup Battlefield is free. TechCrunch doesn’t charge fees or take equity from the participants. Does your company qualify to compete? Check out our eligibility requirements. Detail oriented? Read even more about Startup Battlefield.

The next Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt Berlin on December 4-5, 2017 at Arena Berlin, Eichenstraße 412435. What could competing in Startup Battlefield do for your company? You’ll never know if you don’t go. Apply here today.

Featured Image: Jean Claude Castor/Getty Images