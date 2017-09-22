Facebook drops no-vote stock plan, Zuck will sell share to fund philanthropy

Mark Zuckerberg has gotten so rich that he can fund his philanthropic foundation without Facebook having to issue a proposed non-voting class of stock that faced shareholder resistance. Today Facebook announced that it’s withdrawn its plan to issue no-vote stock and has resolved the shareholder lawsuit seeking to block the corporate governance overhaul.

Instead, Zuckerberg says that because Facebook has become so valuable, he can sell a smaller allotment of his stake in the company to deliver the same capital to his Chan Zuckerberg Foundation that aims to help erradicate disease and deliver personalized education to all children.

“Over the past year and a half, Facebook’s business has performed well and the value of our stock has grown to the point that I can fully fund our philanthropy and retain voting control of Facebook for 20 years or more” Zuckerberg writes.

“We are gratified that Facebook and Mr. Zuckerberg have agreed not to proceed with the reclassification we were challenging” writes Lee Rudy, the partner at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP that was representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit seeking to block the no-vote share creation. “This result is a full victory for Facebook’s stockholders, and achieved everything we could have hoped to obtain by winning a permanent injunction at trial.”

“I want to be clear: this doesn’t change Priscilla and my plans to give away 99% of our Facebook shares during our lives. In fact, we now plan to accelerate our work and sell more of those shares sooner” Zuckerberg wrote. “I anticipate selling 35-75 million Facebook shares in the next 18 months to fund our work in education, science, and advocacy.” That equates to $5.95 billion to $12.75 billion worth of Facebook share Zuckerberg will liquidate.