All good things must come to an end, but we have one more full day of Disrupt for you to enjoy from home.

The lineup today is jam-packed with all-stars of the tech world.

Kirsten Green from Forerunner Ventures, Justin Kan, Coursera’s Andrew Ng, and Uber’s new Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John will all be joining us on the Disrupt stage. Plus, Laurene Powell Jobs and Ron Conway will sit down for a conversation about the future of education.

Plus, we’ll head into the Startup Battlefield finals, with some of the most respected judges to ever grace our stage, including Theresia Gouw (Aspect Ventures), Kirsten Green (Forerunner Ventures), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), Krishna Yeshwant (GV), Ann Miura-Ko (Floodgate), and Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures).

You can check out the full agenda here.

Ways to watch:

Select panels will be available on Twitter/Periscope as well as Facebook Live.