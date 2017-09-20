Wall Street dings Apple after some reported LTE connectivity issues on the new Watch
Target rolls out Bluetooth beacon technology in stores to power new indoor maps in its app
There are a lot of reports hitting the ‘net this morning in reviews of the Apple Watch Series 3, which indicate that there are some LTE connectivity issues — causing Apple to take a small dip this morning and a speed bump in its march to $1 trillion.
Shares of Apple fell around 2.5% this morning, which for Apple is a pretty substantial ding for the company despite the deceptively small number. Apple is a company worth more than $800 billion, so such a small drop can erase tens of billions in value — the equivalent of a Snap, Twitter, or some other smaller market-cap company. Here’s the chart:
The new Apple Watch Series 3, the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus will hit the markets soon. After that, we’ll see the kind of impact crater of those two critical new products that are supposed to set up a pretty big quarter for Apple. All eyes are more or less on the iPhone X, but the new watches and incremental iPhone updates still represent a critical part of Apple’s upcoming growth.
Apple told The Verge that the issues stemmed from “when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular.” The company also told The Verge that it is “investigating a fix for a future software release.”
Wall Street is looking for Apple to once again rev up its growth engine, which is primarily driven by the iPhone. The company unveiled the iPhone X, a big redesign of its iPhone lineup with a very hefty price tag. Apple’s hopes of becoming a $1 trillion company, which isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility, rest on its ability to build up a portfolio of niche products like the HomePod, AirPods and new Apple Watch products as well as a blockbuster iPhone release.
This quarter will be a big one for Apple, but the next one is going to be even more crucial. Coming out with a new product that hits a snag with connectivity issues, however, is not a good look as it tries to convince consumers and Wall Street that it’s about to re-ignite demand in a smartphone market that is starting to hit a saturation point — hence the dumping of a few billions of dollars in value.
0
SHARES