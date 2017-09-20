Why women are coming forward about harassment and discrimination

At the very beginning, there were 22 startups. After three days of incredibly fierce competition, we now have a winner.

Startups participating in the Startup Battlefield have all been hand-picked to participate in our highly competitive startup competition. They all presented in front of multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders serving as judges for a chance to win $50,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

After hours of deliberations, TechCrunch editors pored over the judges’ notes and narrowed the list down to six finalists: Augmedics, colormass, Future Family, Matic, Onēva and Pi.

These startups made their way to the finale to demo in front of our final panel of judges, which included: Theresia Gouw (Aspect Ventures), Kirsten Green (Forerunner Ventures), Aileen Lee (Cowboy Ventures), Ann Miura-Ko (Floodgate), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch) and Krishna Yeshwant (GV).

And now, meet the Startup Battlefield winner of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017.

Winner: Pi

Pi is building a device that can charge multiple devices within about a foot in any direction. It’s not the full-room charging concept that other companies have spent years trying to tackle, but it provides a good bit more flexibility over a pad.

Runner-up: Oneva

Onēva enables employers to offer elder, infant and child care, as well as housecleaning and other in-home services, as employee benefits. All of Onēva’s providers are verified through FBI background checks, criminal background checks, reference checks and ID verification.

