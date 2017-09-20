Mira AR headset startup grabs $1M in new funding led by Greylock

Though phone-based AR is the big news lately with the release of iOS 11 yesterday, Mira is still hoping to ensure that the iPhone opens up a world of hands-free headset AR to consumers as well.

Today, Mira is rolling out their SDK to devs and announcing some new funding from some top names.

Though the company’s Prism headset isn’t all that complex — it doesn’t include any additional components or sensors — the device is cleverly designed and has captured the attention of the right people.

In an oversubscribed seed round that closed earlier this year, the startup raised $1.5 million led by Sequoia. Today, the company is announcing it has added another $1 million from Greylock Partners, Founders Fund Angel and Macro Ventures.

Additionally, the company has started shipping its first 1,000 headsets to developers. No details were shared from the company in terms of overall pre-order sales for the $99 Prism, but you can still pre-order the device in consumer and developer flavors online. The company’s headset model currently boasts support for the iPhone 6, 6S, 7 and 8 based on the device’s sizing.

If you’re first in line for the iPhone X, you’ll have to wait for an updated model in order to experience AR, but the startup’s founder says there’s a “1.5 gen” update in development that will add support for different device sizes.

Today, as developer headsets have already started arriving, Mira is releasing their SDK to the world so new content partners can start getting cool stuff on the platform. The startup’s efforts to entice developers to jump onto the platform will undoubtedly be one of the biggest challenge for the headset manufacturer.