HubSpot acquires chatbot builder Motion AI

HubSpot announced this morning that it has acquired chatbot startup Motion AI.

Motion AI launched in 2015 and offers an editor for building chatbots that work on websites, Facebook Messenger, SMS and Slack, no coding required. Even before the acquisition, the tool was already integrated into HubSpot Free CRM.

The entire Motion AI team, including founder and CEO David Nelson, will be joining HubSpot. The companies also said they’ll be sharing more details about the integration plans at HubSpot’s Inbound event next week.

“It’s impossible to ignore the impact of chat and messaging, not just on the way B2B companies operate, but on society as a whole,” said HubSpot CEO Brian Halligan said in the acquisition announcement. “We’re in the midst of a massive shift as businesses embrace this new platform and consumers come to expect more immediate, always-on communication from brands.”

HubSpot (which acquired sales AI startup Kemvi few months ago) isn’t sharing the financial terms of the deal. Motion AI has raised funding from Charge Ventures, Crush Ventures and others.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin