Delphi partners with BlackBerry QNX on its autonomous driving platform

Delphi is planning to launch its own autonomous driving solution for car manufacturers and mobility service fleet operators in 2019, and it announced today that it will use BlackBerry QNX as the operating system for the automated drive solution.

Both BlackBerry QNX and Delphi are long-time auto industry stalwarts who have been reconfiguring their businesses to focus on the opportunity represented by the advent of autonomous driving tech. Delphi has split its business, spinning of its powertrain arm to focus primarily on autonomy and high-tech offerings; BlackBerry QNX has shifted from a focus on infotainment solutions to software that underpins and secures self-driving.

Partnerships like this one will benefit both in terms of helping make sure that they can become key technology supply players as automakers move towards automated vehicle deployment. Delphi specifically is looking at BlackBerry QNX’s track record in safe and secure automotive software as a way to help kickstart its autonomous platform development and get it ready for real-world deployment, where it’ll face intrusion and hacking attempts.