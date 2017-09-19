Google’s Pixel 2 XL leaks in two colorways, reportedly priced at $849

Google’s big Pixel 2 event is coming up very soon – it’s set for October 4. The Pixel 2 XL has leaked, however, with pictures of both a black and a white color option, and the Pixel 2 XL name is apparently going to be the official one, too, according to a new report from Droid Life.

The smartphone looks like the original, but with a sleeker rear two-tone look, with what appears to be a repeat of the top glass component and the bottom aluminum-clad case. That ‘Black and White’ look is also likely primed for an Android Oreo tie-in.

The white version also appears to have a contrast red sleep/wake/power button, which looks pretty fancy. We’re also only seeing one camera here, which is increasingly an oddity in a world with a lot of dual-camera smartphones.

Google is tapping LG for manufacturing of the Pixel 2 XL (HTC is reportedly handling those duties on the smaller Pixel 2). The larger phone will ship in both 64GB and 128GB storage options, and Droid Life reports it’ll cost $849 and $949 respectively.

I actually love the look of this new device, if these are accurate leaks, and will look forward to checking it out in person. Google’s first Pixel was a solid entry in the premium smartphone market, and reported specs for this one, including slimmer bezels for the display around front, make it seem like a solid successor.

Featured Image: Droid Life