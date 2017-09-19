Meet the six finalists at the Disrupt SF Startup Battlefield

We’ve just watched 22 startups take the stage as part of TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield at Disrupt SF, where they showed off their technology and answered tough questions from expert judges.

We’ve winnowed them down to the following six finalists, who will be presenting for a whole new panel of judges. At the end of the day, one of them will take home the Battlefield Cup and $50,000.

Tune in tomorrow at 2pm Pacific to watch the finals.

Augmedics

Augmedics is an Israeli startup working on augmented reality headsets for surgeons performing spinal surgery. Instead of making you look away from your patient, the the company’s Vizor acts as a heads-up display and gives you greatly enhanced perception.

colormass

Berlin-based colormass has developed a platform that lets you recreate an IKEA-style experience for your own merchandise. A furniture company supplies its own production files and colormass uses computer vision algorithms to convert these images into lifelike 3D files that can be altered with different textures and colors.

Future Family

Future Family aims to simplify the world of female fertility testing, all while bringing down the cost of treatment options. It’s now offering fertility testing for men as well, with a new product called the Sperm Activity Test.

Matic

Matic wants to make the process of finding the right homeowner’s insurance easier and more efficient. Its solution leverages technology to simplify this process, while also personalizing the experience of receiving quotes and recommendations.

Oneva

Onēva enables employers to offer elder, infant and child care, as well as housecleaning and other in-home services, as employee benefits. All of Onēva’s providers are verified through FBI background checks, criminal background checks, reference checks and ID verification.

Pi

Pi is building a device that can charge multiple devices within about a foot in any direction. It’s not the full-room charging concept that other companies have spent years trying to tackle, but it provides a good bit more flexibility over a pad.