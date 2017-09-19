CryptoMove thinks that data encryption is not enough. If you want to protect your data against hackers, the startup is using a new strategy by fragmenting your data, encrypting it and moving it around so that it doesn’t stay still on a server somewhere. CryptoMove is participating in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt SF.

At the same time, CryptoMove doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. It works with your existing storage architecture and uses existing encryption algorithms.

If you’re storing data on your own servers, you can hook them up with CryptoMove. And if you’re using a public cloud infrastructure, CryptoMove also works thanks to APIs and integrations with Box, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. But the moving target defense strategy is something new when it comes to storing data.

The idea is that a hacker can study your infrastructure and slowly find a way to get into your servers. By constantly changing your infrastructure, it becomes much harder for hackers. Even if a hacker steals some data, chances are it’s going to be useless as CryptoMove fragments your data into tiny chunks.

“This moving target defense concept is coming out of a lot of academy and military research,” Michael Burshteyn told me before Disrupt. “In fact, one of our customers is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

The company has been working on its solution for years and launched 7 months ago. And some big clients already signed up to CryptoMove, such as French bank BNP Paribas. The company is targeting big Fortune 100 companies and has a patent on its technology.

Another advantage of CryptoMove is that it’s a self-healing infrastructure. You can use multiple nodes across multiple regions or even multiple cloud vendors. If a node goes offline or gets re-encrypted by a ransomware attack, CryptoMove can re-duplicate your data and recover your stuff.

“We even shared a use case with the Department of Homeland Security on drones,” Burshteyn said. “They use CryptoMove to distribute data across many drones. So if a drone crashes, you can recover the data.”

And CryptoMove is very fast. For instance, it’s fast enough to encrypt a video and you can integrate it with live streams. The solution first splits data into tiny chunks and encrypts those chunks in parallel. More importantly, if HBO wants to avoid Game of Thrones leaks, the company should think about working with CryptoMove.