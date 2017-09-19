Crunch Report | iOS 11 Now Available to Download
Today’s Stories
- iOS 11 is now available to download
- Flippy, the hamburger cooking robot, gets its first restaurant gig
- Stack Overflow’s developer salary calculator tells you how much money you should be making
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
