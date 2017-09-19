Before you update to iOS 11 here’s how to check which apps won’t work

For users of Apple’s iOS the imminent arrival of a major new update to the mobile platform is generally a moment of high excitement. In the case of iOS 11, iPad users have the most to be excited about — including a new system-wide dock where favorite apps can live, and a bird’s eye view of recent apps and workspaces. There’s also a new spring-loaded, drag-and-drop system.

iPhone users will get some under-the-hood changes — paving the way for ARKit, Apple’s new augmented reality framework.

Some app makers have already updated their apps to support new AR features, such as Citymapper in the below example. Features which may or may not be useful…

iOS11 day begins. First app to update with #AR for me – Citymapper. Not enough (empty) flat surfaces on a tube train. Gimmick #ARKit pic.twitter.com/tpNf6lE7kD — Ian Fogg (@ianfogg42) September 19, 2017

There are also new emojis to keep things feeling fresh. And a new Control Center with customizable shortcuts.

But before you hit the update button to grab iOS 11 it’s worth checking which apps you’ll be consigning to the digital dustbin of history. All old 32-bit apps are incompatible with the update — which means a lot of content is going to reach the end of the road here.

Some of my favorite iOS games ever will be lost. Dungeon Raid, Flappy Bird, 15 Coins, Puzzle Restorer, ASYNC Corp… https://t.co/iBL9m3w3PD — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) September 19, 2017

Flappy Bird? The game that was so addictive its creator took it out back and terminated it at the peak of its fame — albeit, not before a very large number of people had downloaded it and driven themselves nuts trying to play it. Well, now it’s finally time to say your goodbyes.

If you want to check which of your existing apps aren’t compatible with iOS 11, go to Settings > General > About > Applications and there will be a list of those that aren’t going to survive the transition. At least not unless their developer takes pity and fixes compatibility in a future update.

If you can’t see any apps, you don’t have any that are incompatible with iOS 11.

iOS 11 won’t purge any dud apps from your devices but it will mean they won’t launch — unless/until they get an update fix.

Some iPad users are reporting a fair number of games are about to bite the dust — even if a lot of these titles had already been gathering virtual dust in the app drawer…

I have about 50 apps that are still 32-bit on my phone. Flight Control makes me really sad for some reason (haven't played it in years). — Sean Harding (@sharding) September 19, 2017

In other cases games developers have made the effort to carry their titles over to iOS 11…

Great! Eufloria updates to keep working on iOS11 – Remember all old 32bit apps are incompatible. Includes many classics #iOS11 pic.twitter.com/rEhF3PIMBG — Ian Fogg (@ianfogg42) September 19, 2017

But the above shortcut will give you a quick overview of which apps you’ll need to be prepared to live without. At least initially.

As the saying goes, you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.