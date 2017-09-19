TechCrunch and Facebook are collaborating to bring TechCrunch’s very first Startup Battlefield to Nairobi, on October 11. The pitch-off competition will feature startups from all over Africa in three categories: Productivity and Utility, Social Good, and Gaming and Entertainment. Top notch investors and founders, as well as TechCrunch editors, will serve as judges to pick the winners in each category as well as an overall winner – the best early stage startup in sub-Saharan Africa. We’ll also have a great line-up speakers and networking opportunities to round out the day.

Today we’re excited to announce the day’s agenda and our Battlefield judges, which are below, and we also encourage startup folks to get tickets for the show. The good news is that tickets are free, but due to limited seating in the Nairobi venue anyone interested must apply. Follow this link to the application page, answer a few short questions, and we will be back in touch with your ticket to attend if we can fit you in.

TechCrunch Battlefield Africa

Nairobi , Wednesday Oct. 11

9:00 AM – 9:05 AM

Opening Remarks

9:05 AM – 9:30 AM

Africa Unicorn: How Do We Produce the Next African Unicorn?

In conversation with Sacha Poignonnec (Jumia), Tayo Oviosu (Paga), Eghosa Omoigui (EchoVC Partners):

9:30 AM – 9:35 AM

How the Startup Battlefield works

9:35 AM – 10:35 AM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Productivity and Utility

Judges: Wale Ayeni (International Finance Corporation), Eghosa Omoigui (EchoVC Partners), Aaron Fu (Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology), Andreata Muforo (TLcom Capital), Lexi Novitske (Singularity Investments)

10:35 AM – 10:55 AM

BREAK

10:55 AM – 11:20 AM

Connectivity: Solving Africa’s Connectivity Equation

In conversation with Bitange Ndemo (University of Nairobi), Bob Collymore (Safaricom), Erik Hersman (BRCK), and Uche Ofodile (Facebook Connectivity)

11:20 AM – 12:20 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Gaming and Entertainment

Judges: Helen Jennings (Nataal), Leo Stiegeler (Ringier Africa AG), Alexia Tsotsis (investor and former co-Editor, TechCrunch) and Chris Savides (Showmax)

12:15 PM – 12:40 PM

Development: Will Startups Solve Africa’s Biggest Development Problems

In conversation with Juliana Rotich (Africa Tech Ventures, BRCK), Rebecca Enonchong (AppsTech, AfriLabs Foundation, and ActivSpaces), Dr. Solomon Assefa (IBM Research – Africa), Wambui Kinya (Andela)

12:40 PM – 1:30 PM

LUNCH

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Startup Battlefield Competition – Social Good

Judges: Bosun Tijani (Co-Creation Hub Nigeria), Yariv Cohen (Ignite Power, Kaenaat), Isis Nyong’o Madison (Apshalt & Ink), Shuonan Chen (Agile Venture Capital)

2:30 PM – 2:55 PM

Creative Industries: Digitizing Africa’s Creative Industries

In conversation with Obi Asika (Chairman of Dragon Africa), Graeme Cumming (MultiChoice), Blinky Bill (Just a Band), Sam Mensa (Kisua)

2:55 – 3:00 PM

Facebook Sessions: Introductory remarks

Ime Archibong (VP Platform Partnerships, Facebook)

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Facebook Session: The Startup Journey to Success

Facebook’s Emeka Afigbo (Head of Middle East and Africa, Platform Partnerships) in conversation with Eric Thimba (CEO and co-Founder, MyMookh), Chijioke Dozi (CEO and co-Founder, Onefi) and Mark Essien (CEO and co-Founder, Hotels.NG)

3:45PM – 4:10 PM

Session to be announced

4:10 PM – 4:30 PM

Break

4:30 – 4:40 PM

Battlefield Category Winners Announced

4:40 PM – 4:50 PM

Overall Battlefield Winner Announced

As for the companies that will appear on stage, the names will be announced on October 11.

Battlefield of sub-Saharan Africa starts at 9:00 AM EAT on October 11. The event will be live-streamed on TechCrunch. Be sure to tune in.