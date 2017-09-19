Amazon inks exclusive TV deal with ‘Stranger Things’ writer

The next project for TV from Stranger Things writer and producer Justin Doble. The overall deal means that he’ll be producing television projects exclusively for Amazon Studios and Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Doble’s CV isn’t limited to just his work on the Emmy-winning Stranger Things, which has been a huge surprise hit for Netflix, with a second season set to release this coming October. He also has writing credits on Fringe, and on The Path and Into the Badlands.

This is the latest in a series of creator exclusive deal tie-ups that both Amazon and Netflix have been announcing lately. Some of the more high-profile recent deals have included Amazon’s Shonda Rhimes contract, as well as Amazon’s first look deal with Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead.

This announcement doesn’t include any specific projects yet, but Amazon’s Head of Event Series Sharon Tal Yguado says that the company is “excited to collaborate with [Doble] as we build a slate of high-profile shows.”

Amazon recently experienced a shakeup of its original programming, reportedly set in motion thanks to a proclamation by Amazon CEO himself Jeff Bezos, who instructed the company’s Studios department to bring him their own ‘Game of Thrones,’ according to Variety. The hunt is bound to result in more of these kinds of exclusive creator-focused deals, especially for anyone who’s had a streaming hit to their credit already.

Featured Image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images