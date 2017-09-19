Adobe brings paid premium features for brands to its Spark design apps

Adobe is launching a major update to its Spark graphic design apps today that brings paid premium features for companies and individuals that want to bring their own logo to the service as they create social media posts with Spark Posts, web pages with Spark Page and video with — you guessed it — Spark Video.

“Spark is about storytelling, helping everyone communicate their ideas visually,” the company writes in today’s announcement. “And our users love how easy it is to create graphics, web pages, and videos. But we all want to tell our story in a way that is uniquely ours — injecting our own identity, look and feel, and personality into what we create.”

Adobe says the Spark apps have now been downloaded more than 200 million times and that the service has 7 million users. The company notes that today’s launch is in reaction to its customers’ requests, who want to use the service to promote their brands on the various platforms it supports.

The new paid features are included in all Creative Cloud subscriptions and through a new standalone Spark plan that will set you back $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

In addition to being able to upload a logo, the premium version of Spark also lets you choose from 20 branded Spark Post templates for all your social posting needs, as well as six branded themes for Spark Page and Spark Video.