Watch industrial robots play traditional instruments

Robots are stealing jobs, the narrative says and according to this video, robots are stealing the arts too. The video shows several industrial robotic arms playing the piano, guitar, drums and a keyboard. Through some stellar music production, it sounds amazing too.

Nigel Stanford is the artist behind the project and also posted a video that shows some behind-the-scenes clips — basically a jam session before the main show.

Earlier this year TechCrunch hosted a one-day event around robotics and while it touched on countless parts of robotics industry, we didn’t talk about how robots can be used for artistic purposes. Yet here we are. Maybe robots are better than humans.