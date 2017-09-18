Buckle up, folks! It’s going to be one helluva week.

Disrupt SF is about to kick off at 9 a.m., and for those of you who didn’t make it out to Pier 48, we’re bringing the show to you.

Today, we’ll be sitting down with some of the greatest minds in tech, including Google’s Heather Adkins, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin in conversation with Naval Ravikant, DST’s Yuri Milner, Ben Silbermann of Pinterest, and DFJ’s Steve Jurvetson.

But that’s not all. We’ll also be showcasing the first couple of batches of this year’s Disrupt Startup Battlefield.

You can check out the complete agenda right here.

There are plenty of ways to follow along with the conference. And, of course, you can always watch right here in the embed above.

Ways to watch:

Select panels will be available on Twitter/Periscope as well as Facebook Live.