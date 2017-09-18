Personnel
Twitter
product
Sriram Krishnan

Snap, Facebook, Pop: Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as senior director of product

Posted by
Next Story

Pokémon Go creator’s next game will incorporate audio into the AR experience

In the ever-moving musical chairs that is the tech industry, Twitter has added a new person to its product team. Sriram Krishnan is now senior director of product at the social media platform. He announced the news himself, appropriately on Twitter, with a hearty endorsement from CEO Jack Dorsey. He will be reporting to Keith Coleman, who is Twitter’s new-ish VP of Product (he joined in December).

You may know Sriram from Tech Twitter — he’s a regular fixture there, pontificating, debating and snarking in 140 characters or less. But he’s also had an interesting career across some of the biggest names in the Valley, most recently at Snap, and before that at Facebook, Yahoo and Microsoft (in order of most recent employers), in areas like product and advertising.

It’s unclear what he will be working on specifically at Twitter, but there are plenty of issues to fix. When the company reported its earnings last quarter, the company showed continued stagnant growth and sent its stock into a nosedive. While Twitter has a cadre of very dedicated users, it’s proven a challenge for the company to find the right combination of services and user experience to attract and keep a wider audience, to help drive its bigger strategy of monetising through advertising.

Krishnan will start October 2.

Crunchbase

  • Sriram Krishnan

    • Bio Sriram is a product leader who most recently headed up various revenue products at Snap. Previously, he was a product lead at Facebook where he helped create and drive Facebook's Audience Network and grew it to a multi-billion business line. He headed up product on mobile re-engagement and app ads, a significant revenue driver for Facebook. Before Facebook, Sriram headed up various cloud efforts …
    • Full profile for Sriram Krishnan

  • Twitter

    • Founded 2006
    • Overview Twitter is a global social networking platform that allows its users to send and read 140-character messages known as “tweets”. It enables registered users to read and post their tweets through the web, short message service (SMS), and mobile applications. As a global real-time communications platform, Twitter has more than 400 million monthly visitors and 255 million monthly active users around …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories SMS, Blogging Platforms, Social Media, Messaging
    • Website http://www.twitter.com/
    • Full profile for Twitter

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • product
  • Sriram Krishnan
  • Twitter
  • Personnel
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Social

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Pokémon Go creator’s next game will incorporate audio into the AR experience

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard