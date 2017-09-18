Snap, Facebook, Pop: Sriram Krishnan joins Twitter as senior director of product

In the ever-moving musical chairs that is the tech industry, Twitter has added a new person to its product team. Sriram Krishnan is now senior director of product at the social media platform. He announced the news himself, appropriately on Twitter, with a hearty endorsement from CEO Jack Dorsey. He will be reporting to Keith Coleman, who is Twitter’s new-ish VP of Product (he joined in December).

You may know Sriram from Tech Twitter — he’s a regular fixture there, pontificating, debating and snarking in 140 characters or less. But he’s also had an interesting career across some of the biggest names in the Valley, most recently at Snap, and before that at Facebook, Yahoo and Microsoft (in order of most recent employers), in areas like product and advertising.

It’s unclear what he will be working on specifically at Twitter, but there are plenty of issues to fix. When the company reported its earnings last quarter, the company showed continued stagnant growth and sent its stock into a nosedive. While Twitter has a cadre of very dedicated users, it’s proven a challenge for the company to find the right combination of services and user experience to attract and keep a wider audience, to help drive its bigger strategy of monetising through advertising.

Krishnan will start October 2.