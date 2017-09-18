Google brings its resources for founders and startups to a single site

Google launched “Startup with Google” today, a new site that brings together all the company’s resources for founders and their startups.

As the name implies, the focus here is on Google’s own tools, services and initiatives (think everything from Firebase and Android Studio to Analytics and Google’s various cloud security tools), but the site also highlights accelerators and events sponsored by Google but run by third parties. In addition, the new site also showcases Google’s network of Campus coworking spaces and its Launchpad accelerator programs.

What’s maybe even more interesting about the new site, though, is that it also features a section about best practices. Those include sections on hiring, how to best lead a team, raise funding, designing new products and other topics relevant to startup founders. Those sections also mostly highlight Google’s own resources (often from its re:Work project), of course, but it’s obviously far less self-promotional than the Tools and Community section and there’s plenty of useful information here.

Google argues that the startups in its ecosystem have raised over $3.9 billion in funding and have created over 40,000 jobs since 2011. Google didn’t say how many of them are still around and how much money they’ve returned for their investors, but that’s a pretty big ecosystem, even if it doesn’t quite compare to numbers of more close-knit startup networks like Y Combinator.