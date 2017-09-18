Crunch Report | Slack Raises $250 Million
Adan Medical is bringing technology to Epi-Pens
- Slack raises a huge financing round from SoftBank valuing the company at $5.1B
- US Justice Department investigating Equifax execs who dumped shares before announcing breach
- Google debuts Tez, a mobile payments app for India that uses Audio QR to transfer money
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
