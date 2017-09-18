Each year, TechCrunch selects early-stage startups from a pool of thousands across the globe, and selects the top innovators to compete in Startup Battlefield. Over the next three days at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017, a select few will vie for $50,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

Our founders are using VR for precision spinal surgery and emotional recognition. They are using biotech for pathogen detection, personalized cancer treatments, and even gender detection in eggs. They are removing the need for commercial photo studios, and annoying cords to charge devices. Of course, they are also helping to protect your data and homes.

Each company has spent the last two months refining their business models and pitches with the Battlefield team and TechCrunch editorial. It culminates onstage with a six-minute pitch in front of the masses and a tough Q&A session from our panel of esteemed judges.

Battlefield alumni have collectively raised nearly $7 billion and produced nearly 100 exits and IPOs to-date. Investors, prepare your term sheets.

Samantha Stein and Anthony Ha will kick off Startup Battlefield at 1:40 PM PT on Monday. You can find more information about Startup Battlefield here. Watch Disrupt via livestream here.

Monday

Session 1: Pi, Future Family, Bridgefy, Nuada

Session 2: Index, Colormass, LooxidVR

Wildcard: Wildcard companies are selected from the Startup Alley by an audience vote and TechCrunch editorial staff. Download the Disrupt app to cast your vote!

Tuesday

Session 3: Ourotech, eggXYt, Cryptomove, Roots Studio, Materialize.x

Session 4: AUGmedics, lilu, Matic, OlfaGuard, M8

Session 5: Poshtel, Oneva, Tomorrow

Wildcard

Only a few selected finalists will have a chance to present once more on Wednesday, with $50,000 and the Disrupt Cup on the line.

Battlefield companies will also be showcasing in the Startup Alley all three days of the conference, so swing by and say hi.