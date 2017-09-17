‘The Handmaid’s Tale wins Hulu its first Emmy Awards, including Best Drama

Hulu’s science fiction series The Handmaid’s Tale won big tonight at the Primetime Emmy Awards, where it took home the awards for drama series, actress in a drama series (Elisabeth Moss), writing in a drama series (Bruce Miller), directing in a drama series (Reed Morano) and supporting actress in a drama series (Ann Dowd).

The show tells the story of Offred (played by Moss), a woman struggling to survive in a fundamentalist, misogynist future, a future that seems depressingly relevant. The Handmaid’s Tale was created by Miller, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, and seems to be the first big home run for Hulu’s original programming — a success capped off by tonight’s wins.

The show had already won three Creative Arts Emmys, but tonight’s wins are bringing Hulu its first Primetime Emmys. This also marks the first time a streaming series has won the Emmy for Best Drama.

In case it wasn’t clear: The Handmaid’s Tale is really good and you should watch it. Backstage, Miller praised Hulu for its bravery, and he said that since the service is relatively new to the world of hourlong dramas, “There’s nothing old hat about making drama at Hulu, and that enthusiasm was really wonderful and really shows in the show.”

This year’s Emmys were also big for streaming because Netflix was second only to HBO in the total number of nominations. Netflix’s surprise hit Stranger Things lost in several categories to The Handmaid’s Tale, but Black Mirror won two awards, including for Best Television Movie.