Gillmor Gang: Staff Infection
Users Guide to Disrupt SF 2017
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, Keith Teare, Kevin Marks, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, September 15, 2017. Topics: Bitcoin, Apple Watch 3, iPhone X, commodity cloud.
G3: Control Panel recorded Thursday, September 14, 2017 with Denise Howell, Elisa Camahort Page, Mary Hodder, Kristie Wells, and Tina Chase Gillmor. Topics: Equifax, Tesla, Apple Watch 3, Face ID.
@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kteare, @kevinmarks, @DenisPombriant
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
G3: Control Panel
0
SHARES