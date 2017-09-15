Gadgets
Amazon.com
smart speakers
e-commerce
fiction

South Park trolled Amazon Echo owners in the best way possible

Posted by
Next Story

Interview: Apple’s Craig Federighi answers some burning questions about Face ID

This is one of the minor dangers of owning an Amazon Echo. Most anyone can activate the device by just saying the wake word including Cartman. And in the season opener of South Park, that’s exactly what happened.

Watch.

If someone watched that episode of South Park in the same room as an Echo, their Amazon shopping list was filled with random, gross items.

This example shows the potential danger of having a voice activated shopping assistant. It’s easy to imagine a potential rogue advertisement, online or elsewhere, that could, in theory, say the right words to order a particular product — like a South Park box set.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Amazon.com
  • smart speakers
  • e-commerce
  • fiction
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Gadgets

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Interview: Apple’s Craig Federighi answers some burning questions about Face ID

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard