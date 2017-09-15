South Park trolled Amazon Echo owners in the best way possible

This is one of the minor dangers of owning an Amazon Echo. Most anyone can activate the device by just saying the wake word including Cartman. And in the season opener of South Park, that’s exactly what happened.

Watch.

If someone watched that episode of South Park in the same room as an Echo, their Amazon shopping list was filled with random, gross items.

This example shows the potential danger of having a voice activated shopping assistant. It’s easy to imagine a potential rogue advertisement, online or elsewhere, that could, in theory, say the right words to order a particular product — like a South Park box set.