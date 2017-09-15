Equifax security and information executives are stepping down
Top executives at Equifax are retiring effective immediately, according to the WSJ. Susan Mauldin was the company’s chief security officer and David Webb was the chief information officer. The report says the executives are retiring, though, in the wake of the company’s major security breach, “retire” feels like an euphemism for “fired.”
We reached out to Equifax for additional information.
The company says the personnel changes will happen immediately, with Mark Rohrwasser taking over Webb’s spot as CIO and Russ Ayres becoming the interim CSO. Rohrwasser previously led Equifax’s International IT operations and Ayres was the VP of IT at Equifax.
