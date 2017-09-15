The Disrupt SF Hackathon kicks off this Saturday, September 16 at Pier 48. Check out these prizes being awarded from our partners, in addition to the overall “best of” prize awarded from TechCrunch – a sweet $5K to the winning team.

Accenture

The Accenture Hackathon Social Impact Challenge tasks you with building an app that helps improve the lives of those affected after a catastrophic disaster. In an emergency, such as Hurricane Harvey, your neighbors may be the first to help. How can we: 1. Let the victims of a natural disaster notify everyone of where they are and what their status is? 2. Help rescuers coordinate efforts across all agencies to find and rescue victims? 3. How can we keep everyone apprised of real time changes in the weather and road conditions? 4. Help evacuees get the shelter, food and water they need? 5. Communicate on a massive individual scale to coordinate this effort?

Prize: $5,000

Amazon Alexa

The Alexa Challenge winning team will receive one Echo Show each. To win the Alexa Challenge, the winning team must create the best skill that customers would use on a regular basis (habit tracker, daily use).

Prize: 1 Echo Show to each team member

Arity

The Arity Hackathon Challenge tasks you with building an app that helps improve mobility – from increasing safety on the road to building smarter cities to helping people travel more efficiently, providing drivers with more actionable information or making connected cars more efficient – using the Arity SDK and/or Arity APIs (Mobility Trends, Automotive Solutions) in conjunction with any technology of your choice deployed on any device.

Prizes:

• $2,500 for best use of Arity SDK in conjunction with any other technology of your choice, deployed on any device

• $2,500 for best use of Arity APIs (Mobility Trends, Risk Index, Safe Alerts) in conjunction with any other technology of your choice, deployed on any device

Esri

Best use of Esri ArcGIS mapping technology wins $5,000! ($2500 cash, plus $2500 valued ArcGIS Online subscription). Quickly add maps or geospatial analysis to your apps using Esri’s online services and SDKs. Develop in the API of your choice and deploy on any device. Sign-up for a free developer subscription at http://developers.arcgis.com, input voucher DISRUPTSF17 for 1000 free credits to hack with!

Prize: $5,000 ($2500 cash + $2500 valued ArcGIS Online subscription

Hashgraph by Swirlds

We have built a state-of-the-art distributed ledger technology that enables the creation of applications with high transaction throughput, low consensus latency, fairness in transaction order, and enterprise-grade security, without the burdensome costs of proof-of-work. We will award $5,000 to the team that can build the most interesting and innovative application on our platform that demonstrates the use-cases and true potential of our technology.

Prize: $5,000

Hyphenate

The best / most creative use of Hyphenate’s In-App Chat SDKs & API in a mobile app will win $3,000, 2nd place will win $1,000, AND stay tuned for an additional prize for each member of the winning teams, to be announced! Our chat platform and features can be integrated in a variety of use cases, it’s up to YOU to showcase chat in the most creative, innovative and useful scenario.

Prize:

Nexmo

We’re offering $5000 to the team that comes up with the best use of the Nexmo Communication APIs. We’ll be looking at: how well your hack solves a problem, the quality of your presentation (not your slideware), how innovative you are, and how integral Nexmo is to what you have built. We’ll be really impressed with those who combine the use of our Voice WebSocket Feature with AI and bot technology.

Verizon & MapQuest, a Verizon Company

Verizon and MapQuest, a Verizon company, are giving away $5,000 to the top teams utilizing both ThingSpace and MapQuest APIs (including Device Messaging, Smart Cities and Geospatial APIs).1st Place- $3,000 / 2nd Place- $1,500 / 3rd Place $500

Spectator Tickets

Can’t spend the weekend hacking? Come watch the presentations and see what you missed. Spectator tickets can be nabbed here.