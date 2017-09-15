Crunch Report | Patreon is raising a Series C at $450M
Next Story
China’s three largest bitcoin exchanges will all stop offering local trading
Today’s Stories
- Patreon raises big round at ~$450M valuation to get artists paid
- Upcoming versions of Google Chrome will let you permanently mute sites, block autoplaying videos
- Hulu to spend $2.5 billion on content in 2017, add 7 more original series
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES