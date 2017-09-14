Product Hunt wants to help you ship your product with its new product Ship

Product Hunt is hoping to make it easier for those who create products to market those products as well. Today, the platform where people vote up or down on startup products is launching a suite of tools for creators to generate demand for the products they make with a new suite of tools called Ship.

There’s already a lot of tools out there to help founders and creators market on the internet, but Product Hunt’s Ryan Hoover wanted to simplify the process in a one-stop shop for the PH audience.

The suite will include a customizable upcoming landing page, an embeddable widget and email messaging to help spread the word.

The landing page will have the ability to let new subscribers to the page spread the word with a notification to those who follow them on the Product Hunt platform. You can see an example of what one of these pages could look like by going to Superhuman’s Product Hunt landing page.

The embeddable widget allows creators to offer a way to alert its existing followers that there’s a new product coming soon. It can also help them capture emails from any site, blog, or web app associated with the product. Emails collected from the widget are exportable.

Email messaging is crucial for any e-commerce business and Product Hunt’s tool wants to make it easy for creators to broadcast updates, solicit feedback, and build their community all in the same tool. Like other email messaging such as Constant Contact or MailChimp, email messages are delivered to subscribers’ email inbox. They also will include a link to join a discussion on the creator’s Product Hunt page, where they can ask questions and discuss feature ideas.

“The market’s flooded with products and startups are increasingly challenged to break through the noise,” founder Ryan Hoover says. “With SHIP, we’re focused on helping makers during the building process, the moment they begin working on their next product.”

The new offerings described above are available for free but will be accompanied by two paid plans: Pro for $79 per month and Super Pro for $249 per month.

In addition to the basic offerings, Pro will include instant access (so no waitlist for you), group messaging, surveys and polls, scheduled product launches, product promotion and a subscriber import/export tool.

Super Pro includes everything in Pro, as well as a custom domain, A/B testing, reports and analytics and web hooks for those who want to look at how well their marketing outreach is going.

Ship rolls out today but certain offerings in Pro and Super Pro are still in development and will roll out as soon as they are ready.