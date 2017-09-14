Metacert’s Paul Walsh on ICOs, phishing, and the future of fake news

Metacert is a company that hunts down and kills fake news. Created by Paul Walsh, it can assess whether or not a link is trustworthy and warn you before you click. Further, he’s found great traction with ICO creators who are using the software to keep people from sending their investors to doctored websites.

In this episode of Technotopia I talked to Paul about his work with fake news and how we can stop it from spreading. The prognosis is good: so far his company has stopped hundreds of attacks and classified thousands of links. Computers, it seems, will soon save us from ourselves.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Stitcher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.

Featured Image: filo/Getty Images