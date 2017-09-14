Game of Thrones will spawn its own finale multiverse to avoid spoilers

HBO isn’t leaving anything to chance when it comes to spoiler potential for its climactic Game of Thrones finale: The network will be shooting multiple endings for Season 8, the show’s next and final season (via Mashable).

The idea is simple – if no one, including the cast and crew, know which ending is the ‘real’ one, then it should make it very difficult to spoil. Game of Thrones ran into quite a few problems last season with leaks, too, so that’s a good way to sidestep that problem as well.

This isn’t the first major drama to use red herrings as a means of protecting its secrets, either. Breaking Bad and The Sopranos also employed the multiple ending tactic to keep fans on the edge of their seats until the very end, to name just a few examples.

Of course, this has the potential to spawn epic debate among fans long past the actual season finale airing. Like the Lords and Ladies vying for the Iron Throne in the series itself, these multiple endings might one day compete for validation as the one true finale – if any other than the ‘official’ one ever sees the light of day.